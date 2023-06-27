SH25A to re-open by end of March 2024 - Waka Kotahi

Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 - 10:14

Physical works are underway for the construction of a bridge reconnecting State Highway 25A, to be completed by the end of March 2024. The summit of SH25A between KÅpÅ« and Hikuai collapsed during the North Island’s major storm event in late January and remains closed.

While contract negotiations with the preferred consortia are ongoing, there has been no delay to the work programme explains Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Regional Manager of Infrastructure Delivery Waikato/Bay of Plenty, Jo Wilton.

"A bridge of this type would normally be expected to take 12 to 14 months to construct, but Waka Kotahi is working with the consortia to accelerate delivery and get the route open in nine months’ time, by the end of March 2024," Ms Wilton says.

A small private dawn blessing took place at the site this morning signalling the formal start of enabling works.

Blessing with NgÄti Maru Kaumatua before enabling works begin in earnest today

"Drainage water management is underway today with earthworks to build all-weather access tracks for heavy machinery the next job ahead," Ms Wilton says.

Over the last fortnight, project ecologists and the design and construction team have been visiting the site to confirm design assumptions and develop construction methodologies.

"Drilling to confirm the founding depth of the piles at the location of the bridge abutments began last Wednesday (21 June) under the jurisdiction of Waka Kotahi contractors who remained in charge of the site until the consortium were given the keys following the blessing this morning," says Ms Wilton.

Proof drilling rig. Proof drilling is carried out to check the depth of rock at pile locations

"Waka Kotahi is doing everything possible to further accelerate construction, which will include contractors working extended hours at the work site and working seven days a week where possible.

"Up to 100 people will be working at the SH25A Taparahi site with additional labour dedicated to offsite works, such as prefabrication of bridge components.

"Workers will be divided into two teams working two 10-hour shifts, with 80 percent of the crew housed locally on the peninsula," Ms Wilton explains.

Over the next two months a platform will be built to support the cranes required for the build.

Pile casings will be in the country by the end of July, with piling getting underway in August.