More single-use plastics regulations coming into force - TDC

Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 - 10:41

The Government is banning the use of more single-use plastic items, restricting the use of plastic straws, and phasing out non-compostable produce labels.

From 1 July 2023 the manufacture, sale or distribution of single-use plastic produce bags, and plastic plates, bowls and cutlery will be banned in New Zealand. Plastic straws will also be restricted.

Any plastic produce labels that are not home compostable will also be banned.

Businesses may provide alternative options for customers, like bamboo and paper-based utensils and cutlery, paper bags and paper drinking straws.

Single-use plastic products often wind up as litter and can overflow from bins into waterways where they affect ecosystems and the environment. These plastics never fully break down. They just turn into smaller pieces of plastic, or micro plastics, which can enter our waterways, and even our food chain. Banning these items helps support a healthier environment.

While shopping, you will notice there will no longer be plastic produce bags at your local supermarket or greengrocer.

TaupÅ District Council waste minimisation officer Shannon Hanson says you should bring your own reusable bags or let your produce "hang loose" in your trolley.

"Some supermarkets may provide paper bags as an alternative, but there’s a reason the saying ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ is in that order," she says.

"The most sustainable choice is to reduce your use, even if you can recycle the item.

"Paper bags use a lot of resources to make and recycle, so I want to encourage people to get in the habit of bringing reusable produce bags, in the same way you’ve gotten used to bringing your reusable grocery bags."

To help with this, TaupÅ District Council has teamed up with Towncentre TaupÅ to provide 500 reusable produce bags to the community during Plastic Free July. In addition, Boomerang Bags Lake TaupÅ has donated a number of reusable hand-sewn bags to be given away.

Council will be handing reusable bags out at the Malcolm Flowers Insurances TaupÅ Winter Festival (visit council staff at the Bayleys TaupÅ Creative Igloos on Saturday 8 July) and at district supermarkets throughout the month of July.

To find out more about the upcoming single-use plastics ban please visit environment.govt.nz.

For local guidance and support around these changes, please contact Shannon at wasteminimisation@taupo.govt.nz.