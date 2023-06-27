Celebrating two years of Success: Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre marks milestone achievements

Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 - 10:57

The Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre is celebrating its two-year anniversary marking a significant milestone in the journey towards a sustainable and zero-waste future for Ruapehu.

Resource recovery and the opening of Reuse Shops at Ruapehu Transfer Stations are playing a key part in Council's goal of diverting as much material as possible from being sent to landfill in support of the Waste Management and Minimisation Plan and Zerowaste 2040 vision.

Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre manager Emily Jasmine said that from humble beginnings operating part-time from a single 40-foot container we have grown into a purpose-built facility that now employs three dedicated staff members supported by a team of five passionate volunteers, whose collective efforts have amounted to an astounding 1,975.5 volunteer hours.

"The underlying success of the Resource Recovery Centre over the last two years has been due to our staff, volunteers, and the amazing Taumarunui community who have been with us every step of the way," she said.

"It is through their collective efforts that we have diverted an impressive 139 tonnes of material away from landfill, rehomed a staggering 99,900 items, and generated revenue which has been reinvested back into the facility and supported local employment.

Without the tireless efforts of staff and volunteers, and unwavering community support, none of this would have been possible. Together, we are creating a more sustainable future for Ruapehu as we journey towards a zero-waste future."

Emily added that as well as supporting environmental objectives the Resource Recovery Centre has played an important role in helping people save money and meet their everyday needs.

"From whanau facing financial challenges to people embarking on home projects and hobbyists seeking materials, our facility has become a valuable resource for the community.

By providing access to a wide range of reusable goods, we enable whanau to stretch their budgets and find practical solutions for their daily needs. This assistance not only eases financial burdens but also promotes a sustainable and responsible approach to consumption.

Council's investment in waste minimisation will be an important part of next year's Long-Term Plan consultation. As we embark on the next phase of our journey, we eagerly embrace the opportunity to enhance our services and expand our impact.

With the support of the community, we aim to continuously improve our facility, explore innovative solutions to lift diversion further, and actively engage in education and support the implementation of the national waste strategy, Te rautaki para.

Together, we can build a greener future, where waste is minimized, resources are valued, and Ruapehu leads the way as a model of sustainable waste management."