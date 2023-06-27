Gisborne seeking organisers for this year's Christmas parade

Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 - 11:46

Anyone interested in organising this year’s Christmas Parade is asked to touch base with Gisborne District Council.

"Last year our parade didn’t go ahead, and we heard the disappointment from our community, especially those with young children," says Council Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann.

"This year, we’re asking who is interested and prepared to organise a Christmas event like the parade that appeals to our families with young children.

"We’d love to hear of any interested groups, organisations or experienced event organisers who might be keen to take on the contract."

The Christmas Parade is funded through a targeted rate aimed at bringing people into the CBD for the busy pre-Christmas shopping period.

Ms Thatcher Swann says organising for the floats would need to start as soon as possible.

"If you’re interested in organising the parade, please get in touch by email to events@gdc.govt.nz."