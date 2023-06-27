Upper Hutt unites with Mesa to 'successfully revive' Mesa Youth Ambassadors

Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 - 14:23

Upper Hutt and Mesa, Arizona proudly announce the successful completion of the Mesa Youth Ambassadors Exchange Programme today. The exchange programme was last offered in 2019 between the two cities.

The programme spanned from April to June this year. Grace Seamark and Dominic Smart represented Upper Hutt in April as enthusiastic young ambassadors to immerse themselves in the rich culture, traditions, and heritage of Mesa where they attended American colleges and took part in community projects.

Grace, a Year 13 student from Upper Hutt College, shared that she had a natural curiosity about how different and yet similar her American counterparts lived their lives in comparison with New Zealand. "Experiencing school life on the other side of the world has shown how we could perhaps do some things differently in our New Zealand schools. I now want to travel more, see the world, and make new connections." Dominic, who is also a Year 13 student from Upper Hutt College, said, "This exchange has made me realise that New Zealand is really small, and that there is a massive world out there. I have learnt to keep my mind open and embrace new cultures. It has definitely made me more ambitious and broadened my horizons to new possibilities."

Upper Hutt welcomed Mel Goetter and Jake Smith from Mesa in June to experience the vibrant spirit and diversity of our Upper Hutt community. Besides attending Upper Hutt College, Mel and Jake went on a parliament tour and visited Kaitoke Regional Park and Matiu Island to learn about our biodiversity projects and even went to the Weta Workshop. They ended their New Zealand exchange with a noho at Årongomai Marae on their last night (26 June) before heading home to Arizona this week.

"I really enjoyed broadening my horizon and meeting everybody I possibly could," said Jake Smith from Mesa. "This experience has transformed me and made me want to explore the world." Mel Goetter shared that she really enjoyed the opportunity to see the different parts of New Zealand in her visits to Auckland, Christchurch, around Wellington and Upper Hutt. "It was especially cool to ski down Mt Hutt where the rest of the valley was still green."

The Mesa Youth Ambassadors Exchange Programme is part of the Council’s Long-Term Plan to support youth engagement in Upper Hutt. It aims to foster international understanding, promote cultural diversity, and strengthen global connections by offering a unique opportunity for the youths from the cities of Mesa, Arizona and Upper Hutt to experience the vibrant cultures and educational systems of both cities.

Wayne Guppy, the Mayor of Upper Hutt, said, "I am immensely proud of the Mesa Youth Ambassadors Exchange Programme and its profound impact on our community. This initiative has not only provided our youth with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore different cultures and broaden their horizons, but it has also strengthened the bonds between the cities of Upper Hutt and Mesa, Arizona. By embracing this programme, our community has demonstrated its commitment to nurturing global citizens who will shape a more inclusive and interconnected world. I extend my deepest gratitude to all those involved in making this exchange possible, and I encourage our community to continue supporting initiatives that empower our youth and promote cultural understanding."

"By exposing our young ambassadors to different cultures, perspectives, and experiences, we broaden their horizons and equip them with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world," shared Mike Ryan, Director of Community Services. "Furthermore, these ambassadors return to our community as advocates for diversity, inclusion, and global awareness, positively influencing their peers and inspiring others to embrace the rich tapestry of our global society."

The Mesa Youth Ambassadors Exchange Programme is a joint effort between the cities of Mesa, Arizona and Upper Hutt, supported by local community organisations, educational institutions, and local government. The programme is committed to empowering the next generation of global citizens and cultivating a sense of cultural appreciation, tolerance, and cooperation.