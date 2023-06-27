Wellington Airport kicks giant football onto Wellington sign

Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 - 14:49

Wellington Airport has kicked off a welcome for the FIFA Women’s World Cup with a giant football placed over the ‘O’ on the Wellington ‘blown away’ sign.

"We wanted to show our support for this once-in-a-lifetime event in the most visible way possible," says Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke.

"This is our way of welcoming the teams and many thousands of supporters expected here."

The football sign is 3.6 metres in diameter and weighs 400 kg. It is made up of two parts; a structural frame which is secured to the main truss, and the football itself which is lined with marine plywood. Black graphics are used to create the ‘panel’ effect of the ball.

It will be auctioned off after World Cup with the proceeds going to Football For All, which fosters inclusion, participation and hauora by encouraging children’s participation in football and futsal.

Warrick Dent, General Manager Events and Experiences, WellingtonNZ says:

"The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is the largest sporting event to ever come to Wellington, and with only a few weeks to go, we can’t wait to welcome the world to our city.

"To have an event of this diversity and scale in Wellington is really something special, and with the world’s eyes on us, we want to inspire the fans who are visiting and invite them to experience all that Wellington has to offer."

The World Cup begins on 20 July and Wellington is hosting nine games, including a Round of 16 game and Quarterfinal.