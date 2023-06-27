Two areas released from Category 2C status - HBRC

Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 - 15:07

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is pleased to announce today that the 2C land categorisation areas of Meeanee/Awatoto and Omahu have been released into Category 1 status, thanks to the hard work of Regional Council staff and its contractors in repairing stopbanks.

The release to Category 1 means property owners in these areas can now make decisions about rebuilding their properties and their lives.

The release comes after the Regional Council was able to get confirmation that the stopbank breach repairs carried out at these two locations had returned the stopbanks to pre-cyclone status of about 1:100 year (or about a 1 percent chance of being exceeded in any given year).

The chief executive of the Regional Council today signed off on moving the two areas to Category 1.

Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says, "This is great news for residents in these affected areas. It allows them to move forward. I know the staff have worked hard to repair stopbank breaches and are working as hard as they can on the ongoing restoration work for repairing scours of the region’s stopbanks.

"We look forward to releasing other areas currently categorised as 2C in the future," Chair Ormsby said.

All house owners in these two areas will be informed of the changes in categorisation over the next few days.

All stopbank breach repairs on the TÅ«taekurÄ« and Ngaruroro rivers are complete and those on the Central Hawke’s Bay rivers that have been assigned to the Regional Council rapid rebuild team are well advanced. Staff are progressing repairs on the scours in stopbanks, with many complete.