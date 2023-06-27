Milton main street upgrade update - Clutha District Council

Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 - 18:01

An infrastructure upgrade of pipes under Milton’s main street will begin next week, but we’ve made some changes to traffic management and there will only be minor impacts for traffic.

Work starts on the main street on the week of 3 July. Traffic will be able to travel in both directions but slowed to 30km to allow a safe zone for the contractors.

Our contractors have started the installation of the stormwater in High Street which is expected to take 6-8 weeks before they reach Union Street.

However, on Sunday 9 July, for one day there will be stop/go delays on SH1, Union Street, and traffic will be reduced to one lane to allow for contractors to lay wastewater pipe across the main street.

This is being done at the pedestrian crossing in front of the RSA. The pedestrian berms will be removed and not replaced until all main street work is completed.

By doing this work on a Sunday it is hoped to be less disruptive to motorists than during the week.

On the Sunday, contractors will work in one lane in the morning and swap to the other side in the afternoon. Motorists are advised to add around 7 minutes to their travel time to allow for the delay on this day.

Once the pipes have been laid across the main road the team will continue along the main street, on the west side, working towards Edward Street. Work will then proceed along Edward Street replacing the wastewater pipe.

When work reaches Edward Street the road will be closed at Union Street. Access to Edward Street will be retained from Ajax Street.

Parking will be affected on both sides of the road where the contractors are working.