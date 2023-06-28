Shortlist revealed in 2023 Parkin Drawing Prize

Wednesday, 28 June, 2023 - 09:04

A reused ironing board cover, Bell original tea, piano keys, harakere, bricks and potato bags, are just some of the interesting materials used to create works shortlisted in the 2023 Parkin Drawing Prize.

The competition attracted an impressive 500 entries. Of those entries, a short-list- of 86 works have been selected for the national drawing competition. Attracting a major prize of $25,000, ten highly commended prizes of $500.00 will also be awarded.

The national competition, now into its 11th year, was founded and generously donated by arts patron Chris Parkin since 2012, after he discovered the New Zealand art world was missing a reasonably substantial drawing award.

"It’s once again thrilling to see such a strong number of entries with a range of mediums used. It goes to show that in the face of adversity, creativity in all its forms seems to thrive, and the human spirit shines through." said Chris Parkin.

The advisory panel is made up New Zealand artist Matt Gauldie, curator at Dunedin Public Art Gallery Lucy Hammonds, art curator and former gallery director Helen Kedgley.

The winning submission will be selected and announced by CEO of Auckland Art Gallery, Kirsten Lacy at the gala opening of the Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition at the NZ Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington on Tuesday 2 August 2023.

"As CEO of Auckland Art Gallery, Kirsten is uniquely suited to judge the best of New Zealand contemporary drawing practise. I am honoured she has agreed to undertake the role and very much look forward to her choice of winner. I really hope artists take up the opportunity to enter because not only will they have a chance at receiving an award with some good prize money, but their work will be showcased to the general public in a month-long free exhibition with the chance to have their works sold," said Parkin.

Works in the award exhibition range in size from the small (1mm x 1mm) to the very large (2850mm x 1100mm). Entries have been received throughout New Zealand from Whangarei to as far south as Dunedin and overseas including Berlin.

All the artworks in the 2023 Parkin Drawing Prize shortlist will be for sale giving admirers and collectors the opportunity to purchase some wonderful pieces which are unlikely to be seen again, given many of the finalists are not represented in any gallery.

The competition, in association with the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts, promotes excellence and innovation in drawing in all its forms (processes, materials and ideas) and aims to play an important role in fostering New Zealand drawing practice.

Previous winners include Monique Jansen (2013) with AO Folded Moire Drawing; Douglas Stichbury (2014) with Observer, Gabrielle Amodeo (2015) with The Floor We Walk On, Hannah Beehre’s Catastrophe (2016), Kirsty Lillico’s carpet installation State Block (2017), Jacqui Colley for Long Echo (2018), Michael Dell’s Every Valley (2019), Poppy Lekner’s Forward Slash (2020), Mark Braunias’ work ‘In search of the Saccharine Underground’ and Siân Stephens ‘Liam Cutting His Hair After An All-nighter’, at last year’s 10th anniversary.

The Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition will run until Sunday, 11 September at the NZ Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington. For the full shortlist visit https://parkinprize.nz/