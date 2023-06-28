NZME appoints Murray Kirkness as Chief Content Officer - Publishing

Wednesday, 28 June, 2023 - 11:03

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has announced the appointment of Murray Kirkness to the newly created role of Chief Content Officer - Publishing, with a focus on accelerating NZME’s digital transformation efforts to further amplify its high-quality, trusted journalism.

The new position encompasses the current NZME Managing Editor role, with an additional focus on leading the team to deliver on the news and content needs of audiences across multiple digital channels including growing the company’s various online subscription platforms, as well as delivery across radio and print publications such as NZ Herald and NZME’s regional and community papers.

NZME CEO Michael Boggs says Kirkness’ years of experience in newsrooms on both sides of the Tasman, his strong journalism skillset and exceptional leadership qualities make him the perfect person for the newly formed role.

"Murray will be integral in building NZME’s next three-year publishing strategy - something I have no doubt he will thrive in. He is a true leader - a well-respected, passionate individual who has the experience, excellent leadership skills and big ideas to lead our newsroom teams across the country to be their very best. I am looking forward to seeing what the team will achieve under his dynamic, personable and innovative leadership style."

Kirkness says ongoing changes in the media landscape, including the changing habits of audiences, further reinforce the primary goal of NZME’s newsrooms - producing trusted, quality, independent journalism with impact.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to build on NZME’s already well progressed digital transformation strategy, leading our teams across the country to continue to deliver high-quality, trusted journalism that informs, entertains, helps and inspires New Zealanders.

"NZME is a leader in providing exceptional digital content across news, entertainment, lifestyle, business and sport. We have the talent and the resources to further grow our online presence and engagement with New Zealanders across multiple platforms. I am looking forward to the challenge of leading a team that is focused on developing creative, innovative ideas to keep Kiwis in the know, as well as opening different opportunities for advertising customers to reach new audiences," he says.

Kirkness will report to Carolyn Luey - NZME Chief Digital and Publishing Officer - and starts in his new role immediately.