Appointment of Chief Executive, Te Aho o Te Kahu - Cancer Control Agency

Wednesday, 28 June, 2023 - 11:08

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Heather Baggott has today announced the appointment of Mr Rami Rahal to the position of Chief Executive, Te Aho o Te Kahu Cancer Control Agency

The role of Te Aho o Te Kahu - Cancer Control Agency, which was established in 2019, is to lead and unite efforts to improve cancer outcomes for all New Zealanders, guided by the National Cancer Action Plan 2019-2029. The Plan has a strong focus on achieving equity of outcomes and contributing to wellness for all, particularly MÄori and Pacific peoples.

"I’m delighted to appoint someone of Mr Rahal’s calibre to this role," Ms Baggott said.

"Mr Rahal has deep expertise and a commitment to cancer care. He is a proven leader within the health and cancer system in Canada and is highly regarded internationally. He has over 30 years’ experience and leadership in the health sector and has dedicated his career to improving outcomes for people with cancer and those affected by cancer, with a particular focus on better outcomes for indigenous populations. I have no doubt New Zealand and our Public Service will benefit from his skills and experience."

For the last 12 years, Mr Rahal has held senior leadership roles at the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer (Canada’s national cancer agency), most recently Vice President, Cancer Systems, Performance and Innovation. In this role, Mr Rahal was responsible for implementing large scale cancer research projects. He advanced indigenous data and research and led cancer system quality measurement and improvement initiatives. Mr Rahal implemented a national cancer control strategy for Canada and was responsible for international partner engagement where he has forged strong international networks, including with clinicians and cancer care leaders in New Zealand.

Mr Rahal holds a Master of Business Administration, Health Services Management, from McMaster University, Hamilton, Canada. He also holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Molecular Biology and Genetics from University of Toronto, Canada.

He has been appointed for five years from 10 July 2023.

Biography

Mr Rahal has held a number of roles at Canadian Partnership Against Cancer between 2014 and now.

Since 2019, he has been Vice President, Cancer Systems, Performance and Innovation at the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer.

For two years (2017 to 2019) he was Executive Director, Cancer Control, and for seven months interim during this time he was also Vice President, Cancer Control.

From 2011 to 2017 he was Senior Director, System Performance and Surveillance.

For a year (2014 to 2015) he was Director, Screening and Early Detection.

Between 1998 and 2011 he was self-employed as a health care management consultant, working for Cancer Care Ontario and many other health agencies.