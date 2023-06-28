Pouto wharf construction temporarily suspended until spring - Kaipara DC

Wednesday, 28 June, 2023 - 14:50

Contractors working on the finishing touches for PoutÅ wharf have had to down tools until conditions are more favourable to complete the remaining piling and wharf head.

Kaipara District Council project manager for Kaipara Wharves, Diane Miller, says the contractors and project team have had a significant number of environmental factors that have challenged the wharf build.

"We have had some absolutely atrocious weather conditions this year, including a cluster of extreme weather through February when we couldn’t work."

The piling requires specialist dive teams and with limited visibility in the water in recent months this has made their job difficult. The crew must also work around limited tidal windows within daylight hours, which are getting shorter and shorter into the depths of winter.

"We had hoped to have delivered a complete wharf in the first half of this year. The team has been getting in and making the most of every opportunity where they can. Try as we might, it hasn’t been enough to get the wharf done before winter."

Works will start back up in September when the tides and weather are more favourable and the remaining piling work on the wharf head can be completed.

"Now we’re focused on safely shutting down before the end of July and being prepped to start up works as soon as the weather allows. We want to get the wharf finished and open so everyone can enjoy it to their heart’s content in the summer months."

Until the wharf becomes an active worksite again in September, the completed section will be open to foot traffic, however with the wharf head not yet finished boats can’t moor up. The open end facing the water will have safety railings installed that will be unbolted when the wharf head is completed later in the year. A safety ladder will also be installed on the temporary front face, alongside signage.