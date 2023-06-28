New fun and old favourites opening at Westshore playground - Napier City Council

Wednesday, 28 June, 2023 - 15:45

A flying fox is one of the new features added to the Westshore playground during an upgrade this year. It sits alongside the freshly repainted carousel, which topped the list of favourite features listed in community feedback when planning began.

Families will have the chance to try both at the Ferguson Ave attraction this Sunday 2 July, when the playground officially opens to the public from 2pm.

Jason Tickner, Team Leader Sportsgrounds, Parks and Reserves, says the upgrade has been an opportunity to refresh some of the special features the community enjoys as well as add exciting new ones that fit with the surroundings.

"This is a real destination for children and their families to visit, have a picnic, or just spend some quality time," explains Jason. "It’s really great to be able to help create a space that supports them to have a good time in a place they love."

The main path through the playground area connects with a loop track around the wheelchair friendly, accessible area. This area includes a basket swing, in-ground trampoline and sensory play equipment. There are also seesaws, and a sand pit with an in-built digger. Another shade sail has been added over the basket swing area, complementing the two installed last year.