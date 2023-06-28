Public welcome at War Memorial Rededication - Napier City Council

Wednesday, 28 June, 2023 - 15:47

The Napier War Memorial restoration is ramping up for its official opening and rededication with the publication of the Rolls of Honour in Hawke’s Bay Today this week.

Additional copies of the special publication will be available at the Napier and Taradale Libraries, Napier and Taradale RSAs and at the Napier City Council Customer Services Centre. Members of the public are asked to check the Rolls for names of loved ones and send any corrections to Napier City Council through the website at napier.govt.nz.

The opening of the reinstated Napier War Memorial elements is set to take place at 9am on Sunday 6 August with members of the public invited to attend.

Deputy Mayor Annette Brosnan says Council is looking forward to sharing the completion of the restored War Memorial with the community as well as with family and invited guests. These guests include representatives from organisations such as the Returned Services Association and the New Zealand Defence Force as well as individuals who have worked alongside Council on the project, some for many years.

"An enormous amount of care has gone into the design to restore the memorial, putting back the memorial elements including the Perpetual Flame, the Floral Clock and of course the Rolls of Honour plaques." Deputy Mayor Brosnan explains.

"Thank you must go to all of our passionate community, heritage architects, design, contruction and project teams which have together brought back our memorial to be honoured, as a place of reverence where we can remember those who gave their lives during wartime."

Ahead of the official rededication, a blessing will be held before dawn. After the opening, the official ballroom naming ceremony will also take place.

Those wishing to attend the ceremony are asked to be at the Napier War Memorial Centre by 8.45am on Sunday 6 August.