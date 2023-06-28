Hamilton employers target growth but highlight challenges - Council

Wednesday, 28 June, 2023 - 16:06

Hamilton employers are upbeat about growing their businesses over the next 12 months despite a challenging climate.

The insight into employers’ confidence levels comes from 30 in-depth meetings Hamilton City Council’s economic development staff have had with city businesses over the past six months.

Councillor Ewan Wilson, who chairs the Economic Development Committee, said the face-to-face meetings provide a pulse-check on employers’ thinking.

Employers were drawn from the manufacturing and logistics sectors as well as the technology, agritech and innovation sector.

"A core focus of our Economic Development Committee is to identify ways we can partner with different sectors to promote business growth and investment in our city. The insights we gain from these in-person meetings helps us to make well-informed decisions," Councillor Wilson said.

The engagement sessions revealed two out of three Hamilton employers were confident about growing their business over the coming year.

Retaining staff was identified as a priority.

Tech employers are seeing some staff take up overseas job opportunities following the reopening of borders and are struggling to fill roles requiring five-plus years of experience.

These businesses want to see continued investment in regional transport infrastructure and public transport to help attract and retain talent to Hamilton. They also advocate for another central city hotel and improved hospitality offerings.

Councillor Wilson said the committee has targeted the end of 2023 for confirming development plans to bring a new 4+ star hotel to the central city.

"It’s the number one priority for our committee. Council staff have done some excellent work in this area and we’re very focused in our attempt to attract another hotel operator to Hamilton."

Manufacturing employers were mostly positive about their business prospects over the next 12 - 18 months but expressed concern about increasing operating costs.

To secure skilled staff in a competitive job market, manufacturers were increasing wages and benefits to attract and retain staff. None of the businesses Council spoke with plan to reduce staff numbers.

Manufacturing and logistic bosses pointed to a diminishing supply of industrial zoned land in the city as a concern - something Council had to be mindful of, Councillor Wilson said.

"There’s a lot of discussion about residential development and housing but, from my point of view, the supply of industrial land is even more important. It underpins the critical and well paid jobs that then justify and warrants having all those housing options."

Greg Carstens, Council’s Growth Funding and Analytics Manager, said his team uses a range of information to advance Council’s economic development goals.

"We take empirical research from direct engagements with employers to inform robust, data-driven insights. In-person conversations with business leaders can add context, nuance, and a local perspective that is absolutely invaluable to our work."

The link between business growth and the city’s transport network was identified by many employers.

Logistic bosses highlighted benefits stemming from the completion of the Waikato Expressway and the development of the Ruakura Superhub.