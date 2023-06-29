Selwyn confirms plan for the coming year - Selwyn District Council

Thursday, 29 June, 2023 - 09:38

Selwyn District Council has adopted its Annual Plan for the next 12 months, keeping the average rates increase across the district at 5.9%.

The Annual Plan was adopted at the Council meeting yesterday (Wednesday 28 June) and confirms what services and projects the Council intends to deliver in the new financial year, what they will cost and how they will be funded.

A focus on savings without compromising services and facilities used by the community has helped the Council keep the rates rises well below the rate of inflation while still delivering for the community.

Mayor Sam Broughton says that this plan covers the third year of our Long-Term Plan and delivers what we said we would.

The Council is planning to spend just over $177 million, keeping the services we know communities need and want with a focus on water, transport and community facilities. At the same time, the Council is committing to investing $184.5 million in infrastructure to deliver on the needs for Selwyn’s growth which is expected to continue. This investment includes $27.9 million in water supply projects, $55.8 million in wastewater projects and $56.2 million in transportation projects across our district.

The work programme delivers on the community’s expectations, Mayor Sam Broughton says.

"We’ve checked in with our community and confirmed that we’re on the right track with the projects that matter most to them during this time when all of us are feeling the pressure of rising cost."

A total of 113 submission were received during the engagement period, and 17 submitters presented in public hearings.

There has been no change to the proposed rates as a result of the feedback, and the Council confirmed the average rate increase across the district for ratepayers to be 5.9% from 1 July 2023. Actual rate changes will vary for individual households depending on the mix of targeted rates households pay, and services provided.

A few minor adjustments have been made following the feedback, including $480,000 extra spending on pedestrian and road safety, and delivering important community infrastructure.

For more information read the Annual Plan at selwyn.govt.nz/annualplan.