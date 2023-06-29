Council adopts 2023-24 Annual Plan - Marlborough District Council

Thursday, 29 June, 2023 - 11:02

Marlborough District Council has adopted its 2023-24 Annual Plan, setting a rates increase of 7.97 per cent.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said it is always challenging for Council to manage the community's desire for increased levels of service and project funding, whilst keeping a lid on rates increases, especially in the current economic climate.

"I’m very aware of the cost of living pressures on households and recognise this is still a relatively high rates increase," Mayor Taylor said.

In preparation for consultation, Council reviewed its user pays fees and reduced expenditure where possible. "To reduce the impact on ratepayers we have increased resource consenting, environmental health and building control fees. I believe this is a fairer way of spreading costs and it will save ratepayers over $1 million."

"I am pleased to say that we have been able to maintain levels of service across our wonderful community facilities and key services with no reductions or cuts. We will also continue our significant capital expenditure programme focused on core infrastructure needs, primarily roading, sewerage and water treatment."

The rates increase includes one-off grant funding of $31,462 for the Marlborough Stadium Trust and a $100,000 funding increase for the Marlborough Art Gallery to improve services to the community.

Mayor Taylor thanked the 77 submitters for taking the time to provide feedback on Council’s 2023-24 Annual Plan consultation document.

A number of submitters' proposals will be referred to the relevant committee, while many of those who submitted on community projects will be advised to apply to the Community Grants Scheme.

A number of submitters spoke about the condition of local community halls. Council will undertake a stocktake of halls throughout Marlborough to determine the scale and priority of work required, as part of a strategic review of these important community assets.

"It’s important for Councillors to hear from their community and the Annual Plan process provides an opportunity for everyone to be involved and heard. We value the feedback and new ideas brought to us and every submission was given full consideration during the decision making process," she said.

The new rates will come into effect on 1 July 2023.