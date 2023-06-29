SH25 to open under stop go during daylight hours - NZTA

Thursday, 29 June, 2023 - 13:54

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency advises that State Highway 25 will open under stop/go traffic management between Ruamahunga and Waiomu during daylight hours, but that access could change at any time.

"Road users will be able to travel past the site from 1.30 until 5.30pm today then SH25 will close again overnight and re-open at 7.30am tomorrow providing it’s safe to do so," says Waka Kotahi Journey Manger for the Waikato, Liam Ryan.

The highway has been compromised since 24 June when two large slips came down south of Tapu near Ruamahunga and Waiomu. The larger slip site at Ruamahunga has continued to slip this week forcing road closures.

An assessment has been completed by geotechnical engineers and controls have been put in place to minimise the risk to road users during daytime hours, providing they travel on the outside lane. Active monitoring of slip face ongoing.

"While the cliff face is stable enough to enable one lane to open for now, the risk remains that further material could slip and road users should expect delays or further closures here at any time," Mr Ryan says.

Scaling work to remove loose material from the slip face has been underway all week. More work will be required to bring additional material further up the cliff face down in a controlled fashion.

"We will update road users as soon as our geotechnical experts have advised us on the best way to do this.

"Waka Kotahi really appreciates how inconvenient the situation is and thanks everyone for their patience while contractors work hard to restore full access on the Thames-Coromandel road," Mr Ryan says.