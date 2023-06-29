Hamilton City Council commits to rates certainty for 2023/24

Thursday, 29 June, 2023 - 15:51

Hamilton City Council's Annual Plan prioritises rates stability while investing in key wastewater, safety and community wellbeing initiatives.

Council’s budgets and work programmes for the next 12 months were confirmed at today’s (Thursday 29 June 2023) meeting with the unanimous formal adoption of the 2023/24 Annual Plan (year 3 of the 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan).

The meeting also saw rates set for the coming financial year. Hamilton’s rates will increase by an average of 4.9% for existing ratepayers. This increase aligns with what was signalled in the 2021-31 Long-Term Plan.

"The 4.9 % rates increase reflects Council’s wish to hold rates steady and recognise financial pressures on ratepayers while meeting the needs of our fast-growing city," said Mayor Southgate.

"It has not been easy in the face of increasing inflation and rising costs. This has had an impact on all councils across the country."

Key projects in the Annual Plan include:

$2.5 million of funding for the design and construction of infrastructure to provide additional wastewater capacity in Glenview (the Te Anau/Splitt diversion project) increased wastewater resilience at the Pukete Wastewater Treatment Plant enhanced pedestrian safety at the Abbotsford St/Ulster St intersection through the installation of a pedestrian crossing and associated safety improvements (subject to Waka Kotahi co-funding under the low-cost, low risk Road to Zero programme) continuation of a river safety trial additional CCTV cameras in the city enhancements at Wellington Street Beach boardwalks at Donny Park/Kukutaaruhe Gully completion of a fully inclusive playground at Claudelands Park in partnership with Magical Bridge Trust NZ.

"There was robust debate but Council unanimously adopted the Annual Plan, recognising the need to look after our city, invest in our strong future, and deliver on community expectations," said Mayor Southgate.

Visitors from out of town will be charged a $20 fee to enter the enclosed gardens at Hamilton Gardens from early 2024 although entry remains free for Hamiltonians and under 16s. This decision aims to support the Gardens’ ongoing maintenance costs and preserve the world-class experience they are known for.

Several projects have been added or brought forward, including a $50,000 allocation for Boon Street Art funded from the Creative Partnerships Fund.

All up, Council is investing in a capital programme of $352.1 million worth of key projects for 2023-24. Council’s operating budget will be $388.4 million.

The 2023/24 financial position comprises:

debt to revenue ratio of 199% net debt of $843 million balancing the books deficit of $17 million.

Read the draft 2023/24 Annual Plan document