Rates confirmed, council sticks to its plan - Waikato Regional Council

Thursday, 29 June, 2023 - 16:01

For 2023/24, Waikato Regional Council has stuck closely to the programme it signalled in its 2021-2031 Long Term Plan.

The council today approved an annual plan focused on minimising new expenditure in the face of persistently high inflation.

"We expect significant cost pressures on our council and communities to persist over the year ahead," said Waikato Regional Council chief executive Chris McLay. "The current global economy continues to drive high inflation outside the control of local government and this is significantly impacting the cost of delivering our services."

The $201.943 million budget represents an increase in total rates revenue from current ratepayers of 5.4 per cent - less than the 5.8 per cent signalled following council’s February budget setting meeting. For 85 per cent of ratepayers, this will mean an increase in regional council rates this year of less than $50.

While the increase exceeds the 1.6 per cent forecast in the council’s 2021-2031 Long Term Plan, it sits below annual inflation which, at the time the budget was set, was above 30-year highs at 7.2 per cent.

Regional council chair Pamela Storey said: "Keeping costs down for ratepayers was at the forefront of councillors’ minds this year. But we were also conscious of the commitments made to our communities and the costs associated with delaying prudent investment.

"This year, extreme weather events like Cyclone Gabrielle really demonstrated the risks to lives and livelihoods posed by climate change and the importance of the flood protection and catchment restoration work we do to help mitigate and address its impacts. We also know that proactively investing in our partnerships and exploring emerging technology will help us realise new efficiencies in the long run."

At the same meeting, the council also approved its 2021/22 Annual Report. Although this was initially due to be adopted by December last year, the council heard that Audit New Zealand were unable complete their audit within the normal statutory timeframe due to an auditor shortage and the knock-on effects of COVID-19, including lockdowns.

Ratepayers will be able to find rates information specific to their property at waikatoregion.govt.nz/ratescalculator from early July 2023.

The June council meeting was livestreamed. You can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/live/HI1kI03oVYg