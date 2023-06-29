Rates rise lower than expected as Greater Wellington adopts 2023/24 Annual Plan

Thursday, 29 June, 2023 - 16:02

Regional councillors approved the funding of key projects and a rates rise of 16.94% at a council meeting today, as they voted to adopt Greater Wellington’s 2023/24 Annual Plan.

The increase is lower than the 17.8% rates hike proposed in April; however, it remains higher than the 14.1% rise predicted in the Long Term Plan, in part due to inflation and rising interest rates.

Additional public transport funding from the government enabled the increase to be pared back to 16.94%, which on average will cost residential ratepayers approximately an extra $1.81 per week.

The rates rise will ensure that Greater Wellington can continue to deliver essential services for the benefit of the region, explained Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter.

"These include flood defences for vulnerable communities, and ensuring our region is adapting and preparing to face the impacts of climate change. This work cannot be stopped or delayed," Cr Ponter said.

"The best outcome for our region will be achieved by investing in its resilience. We will continue progressing towards our long-term goals of a carbon-neutral, economically secure region."

Funding an increase in Metlink bus driver wages is one of the key projects in the Annual Plan, as is the continued support of Predator Free Wellington as they extend their operations beyond Miramar. Also included are improvements to flood warning systems and the implementation of flood management plans.

Greater Wellington Deputy Chair Adrienne Staples said she was pleased that regreening projects were part of the plan. "We will be looking to the future this year with the ambitious goal of planting a million seedlings this winter, improving our water quality and flood defences."

"Funding these projects now will ensure future generations can enjoy our natural heritage, in a region that has prepared well for its future."

The 2023/24 Annual Plan and further information on rates can be found at gw.govt.nz/annual-plans.