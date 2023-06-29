Increased waste disposal levy raises fees and charges at Resource Recovery Centre - Council

Thursday, 29 June, 2023 - 16:48

Government cost increases for waste disposal will result in a rise in fees and charges at the Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre and Hamilton Organic Centre from 1 July 2023.

The rise in fees and charges is a result of the waste disposal levy, what Government charges for waste disposal, the Emissions Trading Scheme, as well as inflation.

From 1 July, the levy will increase by an additional $20 for every 1000kg of waste going to landfill.

This will be reflected in the fees and charges at the Resource Recovery Centre, operated by Hamilton City Council’s kerbside contractor Enviro NZ.

"It’s necessary to enable us to keep these facilities open, so residents, industry and business can all do their part to reduce, reuse, recover and recycle," said Council’s Sustainable Resource Recovery Service Delivery Manager, Trent Fowles.

The Resource Recovery Centre is well used, with an average of 400 vehicles going through every day to either drop off recycling or dispose of waste.

"Through the fees and charges, we can provide lots of opportunities for residents and industry to do their part to divert waste from landfill," Fowles said.

"Recycling gets sent to the Materials Recovery Facility, we compost food scraps and green waste, divert large amounts of building and construction waste and provide a safe disposal system for lithium batteries which can catch fire or explode in kerbside bins or collection trucks."

Enviro NZ’s dedication to reducing waste to landfill has earned the Resource Recovery Centre a Green Star certification from the New Zealand Green Building Council for successfully diverting construction waste from landfill. In previous months, the centre has also recorded record-breaking waste diversion rates.

During the past 12 months, 933,000kg of material dropped off at the centre, was repurposed, a 69% increase from the previous year.

One of the main contributors to the annual increase was 230,000kg of wood, diverted from the centre each month. The majority of which was recovered and repurposed as biofuel.

"It’s a really important facility for Hamilton," said Fowles. "Recovering resources, rather than just sending them to landfill helps us meet our 2018-2024 Waste Management and Minimisation Plan, which sets out our goals to guide Council towards waste reduction."

Users of the Hamilton Organic Centre on Wickham Street will also see a small fee increase, ensuring the facility can remain operational, as its running costs continue to rise.

Visit fightthelandfill.co.nz for more information on the Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre and the new fees and charges as of 1 July 2023.