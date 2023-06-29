Waikato Regional Council confirms public consultation for regional coastal plan

Thursday, 29 June, 2023 - 16:39

The proposed rulebook for managing activities in the coastal marine area has been approved by Waikato Regional Council for public consultation in mid-August.

The current coastal plan has been reviewed in response to issues that have emerged since it became operative almost three decades ago and to address legislative changes and national and regional policy direction.

At the June council meeting, Tracey May, Director of Science, Policy and Information, said preparing the new plan had been no easy task. "A lot has changed since the region’s coastal plan was notified in 1995, with the proposed plan needing to respond to new legislation and national policy direction.

"We’ve undertaken research to ensure the new plan is grounded in mÄtauranga (knowledge) and robust science. This has included a number of studies and reports, a couple of which include a natural character assessment and the identification of significant surf breaks."

Because the plan covers the wet area of the coast from the high tide mark to 12 nautical miles out to sea, input was sought from iwi, coastal residents and users, central and local government agencies, and industry. This feedback was used to update and refine plan provisions to ensure it meets the needs of Waikato communities.

Council chair Pamela Storey said: "Our coasts are a playground for many Kiwis, as well as being vital to the region’s economy, so we know people feel quite deeply about how it’s managed.

"As representatives of our communities, councillors have been heavily involved in the development of this proposed plan over successive trienniums, but particularly in the past couple of years.

"The issues are complex and this plan recognises that it’s going to take a collective effort if we’re to do the right thing for our coastal marine area.

"I am certain our communities will have some thoughts about how we should all be able to use and enjoy our unique coasts, harbours and estuaries, and I encourage people to provide their feedback when this proposed plan opens for submissions," Cr Storey said.

The proposed plan sets out a framework for the integrated and sustainable management of natural and physical resources by containing objectives, policies and rules to manage use and development activities within the coastal marine area - the ‘wet’ area below high-tide.

Key elements proposed in the plan include specific policies around adapting to climate change; protecting areas of significant indigenous biodiversity, natural character and historic heritage value; providing for new aquaculture areas and commercial growth; and maintaining public access and space for recreational activities.

Anyone will be able to have their say on the Proposed Waikato Regional Coastal Plan once it is publicly notified in August 2023 with the submission period anticipated to be open until mid-November 2023.

You can read more about the review by visiting waikatoregion.govt.nz/rcp-review

This council meeting was livestreamed. You can watch it at: https://www.youtube.com/live/HI1kI03oVYg