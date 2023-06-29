Unity Pitch cherry on top as football fever hits Napier - City Council

Thursday, 29 June, 2023 - 17:42

The countdown is on!

In just 10 days FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be bringing action and excitement to Napier as New Zealand’s own Ford Football Ferns take on Vietnam at McLean Park on Monday, July 10.

As part of the festivities, Napier City Council and Central Football are thrilled to bring the FIFA Women’s World Cup Unity Pitch to Napier’s Soundshell, for two days of exciting events on Monday and Tuesday, 10 and 11 July.

The colourful pitch is a vibrant artificial futsal sized turf that represents the patchwork of the Women’s World Cup brand colours, reflecting the unique cultures of the co-hosts, and the coming together of 32 participating nations, measuring 15m x 25m.

Napier City Council Event Manager, Kevin Murphy, says the Unity Pitch is like the cherry on top, as football fever hits Napier.

"It’s absolutely fantastic to see this vibrant world-class activation come to our city. Football is all about bringing people together, from all walks of life, and I think it’s just what Napier needs after a challenging start to the year," Kevin says.

"We’re really fortunate to have the Unity Pitch as it is generally only going to cities hosting World Cup games, but FIFA have kindly made it happen for Napier too."

During the two days, the Unity Pitch will be the centre of Blind Football, Teachers vs Students, Girls only games, Central Football vs Napier City Council staff game, as well as free time for the public to enjoy on Monday, 10th of July from 2-3pm or Tuesday, 11th July from 10-11am.

The main attraction though, will be a visit to the Unity Pitch from the Ford Football Ferns themselves. The players will do a meet and great/signing with fans on Tuesday 11 July from 2-3pm.

To be part of the excitement, people can purchase tickets to the Ford Football Ferns match against Vietnam from Ticketek https://bit.ly/44jXDN6