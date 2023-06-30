Dog registration begins - Selwyn District Council

Friday, 30 June, 2023 - 11:06

More than 17,000 dogs in Selwyn are set to become official for the 2023/24 year, as the annual dog registration month gets underway in July.

Owners will need to renew their registration with the Council, with all dogs aged three months and over required to be registered before 1 August.

Council’s Head of Regulatory Susan Atherton says owners who register their dogs on time will be eligible for a discount.

"Selwyn really loves its pets, and that’s evident in the number of dogs living in the district. There are 17,467 dogs on our records to be re-registered so we’re expecting a very busy month."

"Registering on time is quick and easy to do online, by internet bank transfer, or in person at a Council service centre. If you register before 31 July, you’ll receive a discounted fee of $45, instead of $60."

Registration fees help to pay for the Council’s range of dog control services and facilities, including maintaining the district’s four fenced dog parks, delivering dog safety education programmes, running microchipping clinics, and operating the dog control service that responds to lost or wandering dogs.

Registration renewal forms were sent to owners in June. Anyone whose dog has not been previously registered with Selwyn District Council can download a new dog registration form from the Council website.

Thanks to the metal lifetime One Tags that were introduced in 2021, owners won’t be issued a new tag for their canine and can keep the one they already have. Lost or damaged tags can be replaced for $5.

For more information on dog registration, fees and how to make a payment, visit selwyn.govt.nz/dogregistration

Selwyn is home to a diverse range of dog breeds, according to the Council’s registration records, but around 2,000 households share their home with the district’s most popular breed.

Selwyn’s top 20 breeds, as reported in Council’s dog registration records are:

Labrador (2,199), 2. Border Collie (1,391), 3. Huntaway (938), 4. Greyhound (853), 5. Jack Russell Terrier (712), 6. Staffordshire Bull Terrier (603), 7. Golden Retriever (595), 8. Bichon Frisé (576), 9. German Shepard (507), 10. Miniature Schnauzer (485), 11. Heading (466), 12. Cocker Spaniel (417), 13. Shih Tzu (377), 14. Maltese (347), 15. Fox Terrier (329), 16. English Springer Spaniel (303), 17. Miniature Poodle (272), 18. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel (259), 19. German Short Haired Pointer (239), 20 Bearded Collie (195).