Bus and ferry fares change 1 July - ORC

Friday, 30 June, 2023 - 12:09

Otago Regional Council (ORC) is asking passengers to familiarise themselves with a new fare structure which starts in Dunedin and Queenstown on 1 July.

"The new fare structure is complicated with a range of options. For those with registered Bee Cards it could mean free fares, half price fares, or a $2 fare depending on age," says ORC’s Manager Transport Lorraine Cheyne.

"We have a nifty Fare Finder on our website to help passengers find out what their new fare will be. We’re asking passengers to head to orc.govt.nz/fares and answer a couple of simple questions to find out what they’ll be paying from Saturday 1 July."

"Children 5 - 12 years can travel free on the bus if they tag on and tag off with their Bee Card. For families with children 5 - 12 years, the free fares could make a positive difference to weekly travel costs, but we are reminding parents that registering the Bee Card is an essential first step to getting the new concessions."

The Community Connect concession, which offers half price fares to Community Services Card holders who have a registered Bee Card, also starts on 1 July.

"We’re urging parents and Community Services Card holders to pop into ORC offices and pick up a free Bee Card. Once the card is registered, Community Services Card holders will get half price bus fares," says Ms Cheyne.

"In all cases concessions are with a registered Bee Card only. Those aged 5+ who tag on and off with an unregistered Bee Card will pay $2 per trip from 1 July."

The cash fare also changes in both centres on 1 July, and all age groups will pay $3 in Dunedin and $4 in Queenstown.

The cash fare for the bus to and from Queenstown Airport is $10 adult, $8 child 13- 18 years, while cash fare for the Queenstown ferry is $14. A single ferry trip with a Bee Card will cost $10. No concessions will apply on the ferry.

Bee Card fares differ across age groups as follows:

Those aged 5-12 years will travel free on the bus from 1 July as long as their Bee Card is registered, and they tag on and tag off. Those aged 13-18 years will pay 60c per trip on the bus in Dunedin and 75c in Queenstown from 1 July as long as their Bee Card is registered, and they tag on and tag off.

Those aged 19-24 years will pay $1 per trip on the bus from 1 July as long as their Bee Card is registered, and they tag on and tag off.

Those between 25-64 years will pay $2 per trip on the bus from 1 July when they tag on and off with a Bee Card.

SuperGold Card holders with Bee Card can still access free off-peak travel but trips during peak hours will cost $2 per trip with a registered Bee Card once the holder tags on and tags off.

Check your bus fares and find out more about Queenstown Airport and Queenstown Ferry fares at: orc.govt.nz/fares

At a glance; the 1 July bus fare changes for those with a registered Bee Card

Fares for children 5-12 years free

Half price child fares for 13-18 years old

Half price adult fares for those 19-24 years old

Fares for over 25s $2 per one-way trip

No change to the off-peak concessions for SuperGold card holders ($2 during peak times with registered Bee Card)

The Community Connect concession, which offers half price fares to Community Services Card holders, also starts on 1 July

Cash fares $3 Dunedin, $4 Queenstown, $10 Queenstown airport; $14 Queenstown ferry