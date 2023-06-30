Transpower announces Board appointments

Friday, 30 June, 2023 - 13:40

Transpower today announced the appointment of two new directors - Whaimutu Dewes (as Deputy Chair) and Owen Coppage.

The two appointments fill vacancies on the Board after Dean Carroll and Dr Roger Blakeley finished their terms earlier this year.

Mr Dewes (NgÄti Porou and NgÄti Rangitihi) has an extensive governance background, having held directorships at organisations including Housing New Zealand, Television New Zealand, MÄori Television, NgÄti Porou Holding Company, and Contact Energy. He is a former Chair of Sealord Group and NgÄti Porou Forests Limited.

He has established himself as a leader in MÄori business organisations, with particular expertise in fisheries having also served as a member of the Treaty of Waitangi Fisheries Commission in its first 10 years.

Mr Dewes holds Bachelors degrees in Arts and Law from Victoria University and a Master in Public Administration from Harvard.

Mr Coppage has over 45 years of energy industry experience from roles at organisations such as NGC and Southpower. He is a seasoned Chief Information Officer and held the role for AGL Energy for almost 10 years. Mr Coppage currently provides thought leadership, partnering strategy and technology solution assurance to the Tata Consultancy Services globally, industry players in the Australia New Zealand region and various companies directly.

Mr Dewes and Mr Coppage’s appointments are effective 1 July 2023 and run through to 30 June 2026.