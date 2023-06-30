Survey shows cyclone costs community - Tararua District Council

Friday, 30 June, 2023 - 14:38

Cyclone Gabrielle has put a huge dent in local farming operations and is affecting businesses and community members, a Tararua Cyclone Impact Assessment Survey has confirmed.

The survey was shared around the district in May and June, and 201 responses were captured.

Tararua Recovery Manager Don Cameron says the survey was important to quantify the size of the challenges local people were facing and will aid future planning for the medium - long term recovery programme.

"We need good data to be able to share with agencies, to support funding applications to lift the burden on ratepayers," he says.

Mental health issues, stress and burnout were cited as issues, with many people blaming financial stress and overworking. Of the 120 respondents to a question on getting financial support, 58 had accessed grants, and 62 had not.

In the section targeting farmers, growers or lifestyle block owners, approximately $7.8million of farm damage was reported by 66 survey respondents. Six of those farms estimated more than $250,000 in damage, and another 24 reported between $50,000 and $250,000 in damage.

"These are extraordinary losses for farmers/growers and lifestylers to bear. And we know many farmers are yet to estimate the monetary value of farm damage."

While around 20% were unsure about what would be covered by insurance, nearly 47% believed less than 5% of their total damage would be covered by insurance.

Damage listed by farmer/grower/lifestyle block owners completing the survey included slips, silt, debris, fencing damage, culvert and bridge damage, farm track damage, stock losses and animal health issues.

Respondents reported an average cost per farm of $41,000 on conventional wire fencing alone. Other figures included:

Approximately $78,890 metres of farm tracks damaged across 54 farms

Approximately 257 culverts or bridges requiring replacement across 53 farms

Nearly 2000 stock lost across 38 farms

About 126 hectares of cropping lost across 10 farms Around 630 hectares of regrassing/pasture renewal needed across 36 farms

More than 4000 metres of riparian planting lost across 19 farms

Approximately 206 hectares of trees planted for erosion control lost across 28 farms

Approximately 145 hectares of forestry damage across 22 farms

Businesses or business people who responded were confident of surviving, but many were facing issues including longer travel times, loss of income and a reduction in hours.

Barriers being faced by business respondents included talent shortage, customers spending only on essentials, continued bad weather making it harder to repair and recover, and lack of cashflow.

"We’ve learned that roading and bridge repairs are by far the biggest task people think we should be focusing on. That is, in fact, where our biggest costs are, and our teams are working hard to fix what they can and get the other work planned.

"We also asked people to talk about the positives, and it was heartwarming to read some of these responses. Several people mentioned the support they’d received from neighbours, the community and businesses, including people they hadn’t known.

"As one respondent put it, they were proud of small communities working together, supporting each other and creating a plan for the future," Mr Cameron says.

For any recovery enquiries, phone the Council’s Customer Service team - 06 374 4080 (North) or 06 376 0110 (South), or email: info@tararuadc.govt.nz.