NZME teams up with Are Media to launch Listener.co.nz

Friday, 30 June, 2023 - 14:48

One of the country’s most thought-provoking and beloved magazines, The New Zealand Listener, will soon be available to readers in a digital-first format through an exciting new partnership between New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Are Media.

Launching next week at Listener.co.nz and available through NZ Herald online, readers will be able to purchase a digital subscription to unlock a wealth of in-depth articles, interviews and opinion pieces straight from The New Zealand Listener.

Murray Kirkness, Chief Content Officer - Publishing, says the new partnership with Are Media will further strengthen NZME’s digital subscription offering, providing readers with additional insights, analysis and award-winning investigative journalism.

"The New Zealand Listener has a huge legacy of producing cutting-edge journalism - enriching New Zealanders with an array of quality content covering everything from politics to culture, social issues, technology and more. It is the perfect addition to complement NZME’s existing digital offerings, including New Zealand Herald Premium, VIVA Premium and BusinessDesk.

"Listener.co.nz will house exclusive and unique content delivered daily to readers. It is an extension of the magazine that Kiwis know and love. With NZME already having more than 100,000 digital subscribers, we know people are happy to pay to elevate their journalism experiences and content they receive. We’re increasingly looking for ways to grow our digital offering to ensure content is easily accessible and that it continues to align with the interests of our readers," Kirkness says.

Are Media General Manager Stuart Dick says the launch of Listener.co.nz in partnership with NZME marks a significant milestone for the iconic brand.

"For 84 years The Listener has covered every major issue facing Kiwis with thoughtful, intellectual analysis and our content today is as relevant as ever, proven by the 236,000 readers that engage with every single issue of the magazine - up 19 percent since Are Media acquired the title in 2020. Now is the perfect time to share this content with new audiences via an innovative digital partnership combining NZME’s best-in-class technology and audience scale with The Listener’s award-winning current affairs journalism," says Dick.

Herald Premium subscribers will receive complimentary access to The New Zealand Listener for four weeks to trial the exciting new offering. To subscribe to The New Zealand Listener, visit listener.co.nz.