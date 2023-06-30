Kapiti Coast District Council pledges aspirational long-term target of net zero emissions by 2040

Friday, 30 June, 2023 - 16:54

KÄpiti Coast District Council has set a new aspirational long-term target for net zero emissions across the organisation by 2040.

This replaces a current organisational carbon emissions target of ‘striving for carbon neutrality by 2025’ set in 2019, and will be achieved through planned projects funded through the current and future Long-term Plans.

"Most of Council’s greenhouse gas emissions come from direct emissions from water and wastewater treatment, followed by energy use and natural gas which is used to heat public pools, and then wastewater biosolids going to landfill," says KÄpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow.

"In the 10 years to 2022, we reduced our organisational emissions by 64 percent through targeted and continuious improvements that have had signifcant impact.

"Actions like changing the way we dry our biosolids, and switching our street lights to LED have had long-term pay-offs for our community. Some of the key projects that will help us reach net zero emissions by 2040 include improving heating sources at our Åtaki and Waikanae Pools, continuing to convert our fleet to electric and low emissions vehicles, and creating solar hubs on Council buildings to generate electricity."

Councillors acknowledged the clear leadership role of Council in helping the district to reduce its emissions, but as an organisation agreed there needs to be a balance between what’s achievable and aspirational to ensure there wasn’t additional burden placed on ratepayers.

"This resolution is about recommitting to a realistic journey and leaning into our strategy of investing for impact to ensure we are using our resources wisely," says Mayor Janet Holborow.

"While we are committed and proud to be walking the talk, we can’t do it all alone. Everyone in our community has a role to play in reducing emissions.

"The climate crisis requires us all to find ways to live in an environmentally sustainable way. That means thinking about your own carbon footprint - how you travel, how you shop, and how you use resources like energy and water.

"Our achievements to date are proof that small changes can have big impacts. Challenge yourself to start making changes too."