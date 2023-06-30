New appointments for Trust Tairawhiti governance - Gisborne District Council

Friday, 30 June, 2023 - 17:28

Council has confirmed two new appointments to the governance board of Trust TairÄwhiti to take forward the good work of departing trustees Dr Jill Chrisp and Kristen Kohere-Soutar.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz acknowledged the significant contribution both had made around the Trust’s governance table.

"Dr Jill has been a trustee since 2017 and has provided leadership amongst the board with her dedication to community and social outcomes."

"Kristen has been a trustee since the pandemic in 2020 and has been a strong advocate for community and tangata whenua."

Rawinia Kamau and David Battin are the new trustees appointed to a three-year term in 2023, both bringing a breadth of experience and value at a governance level to support commercial, economic, social and MÄori outcomes.

Rawinia has whakapapa to Wairoa, WhakakÄ« and Te MÄhia and 20 years in governance and management experience.

She is currently also a director for the Hawke’s Bay Regional Economic Development Agency and recently worked as General Manager for TÄtau TÄtau Commercial Limited Partnership in Wairoa.

As the previous General Manager for Trust Horizon in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, with her strategic acumen and extensive background in economic development, leadership in MÄori business, Rawinia will bring a values-based approach to outcomes for the Trust and whÄnau in TairÄwhiti.

David Battin is the current Chief Financial Officer of Mangatu Blocks Inc and a chartered accountant with 10 years’ experience in the financial and business sector.

With whakapapa to Te Arawa, David has lived in TÅ«ranganui-a-Kiwa for the past 15 years holding governance roles on several trusts including as the Chair of the National MÄori Accountants Network - NgÄ Kaitatau MÄori o Aotearoa and a trustee of TairÄwhiti Whenua MÄori landowner’s collective.

He brings strong commercial and technical attributes, with knowledge of MÄori economy to represent the interests of the region at the Trust table.

Council has the role of selecting and appointing trustees to Trust TairÄwhiti under the Trust Deed and undertakes to make appointments as specified in its Board Appointments and Remuneration Policy 2022.

Other current trustees are Dr Warren Williams, Ron Aitken, Wi Pere Mita, and Chair John Clarke.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz is also a member of the Trust board as Council’s delegated representative.