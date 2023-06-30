Tuia programme rakatahi gather at Otakou Marae - Dunedin District Council

Friday, 30 June, 2023 - 17:31

Åtepoti’s latest Tuia rakatahi are today being joined by around 90 other members of the programme, both past and present from around Aotearoa New Zealand for a gathering at ÅtÄkou Marae.

The Tuia programme is a long-term, intergenerational programme which aims to develop leadership skills in rakatahi MÄori, through a variety of mentoring opportunities, community contributions and a series of five wÄnaka.

Today’s wÄnaka at ÅtÄkou Marae - the only one in the South Island this year - provides an opportunity for rakatahi to connect with one another, mana whenua and the wider local community.

DCC ManahautÅ« - General Manager MÄori, Partnerships and Policy Jeanette Wikaira says, "Rakatahi also get to explore local ancestral stories, learn about leadership at a local marae context and consider together how they can apply what they have learnt to their daily lives."

This year’s Åtepoti participants on the Tuia programme are Tia Taiaroa (KÄi Tahu, KÄti Mamoe, Te Ati Awa ki Taranaki) who has strong whakapapa links to ÅtÄkou, and Bobbie Rushton, who has KÄi Tahu, NgÄti Maniapoto, NgÄti Porou and Italian heritage.

Tia Taiaroa says "This is the third of five wÄnaka for 2023, and each wÄnaka is a really important part of the whole programme. I’m looking forward to hosting this year’s Tuia cohort on my home marae."

As part of the programme, both recipients have had regular mentoring meetings with Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich, who is also attending today’s wÄnaka.

Mr Radich says, "It really has been a great pleasure to spend time with these two community leaders of the future, and to get to know their interests and motivations.

"They, like all participants in the Tuia programme, have a lot to offer our community and I look forward to working with them for the rest of this year and watching their progress in the years to come."

The TUIA programme is open to all rakatahi MÄori aged 18-25. The DCC has been involved since its inception in 2011.