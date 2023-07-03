Meal kits 'offer better value than supermarkets' - Canstar

Monday, 3 July, 2023 - 09:01

As grocery prices rise, Kiwi households increasingly see meal kits as offering value for money. One in five meal-kit customers say they believe they receive better value for money than if they had purchased their meals through the supermarkets. Furthermore, more than 40% say meal kits prompt them to try different tastes, and more than a third say it means less food waste.

The insights were uncovered as part of Canstar’s research into finding New Zealanders’ favourite meal-kit provider. Today, we’re thrilled to announce the winner is Bargain Box, for the third year in a row. Bargain Box won five-star ratings from its customers for value for money, along with overall satisfaction, taste of food, flexibility and delivery reliability.

Notably, Bargain Box recently decided to freeze its prices for at least six months. Mark Winter, Chief Executive of Bargain Box’s parent company, My Food Bag, said the decision was made to support its customers through winter.

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said Bargain Box clearly provides a valued offering for families during a financially difficult time. "Meal kits may have once been seen as ‘nice to have’, but as other costs have risen they've increasingly become a smart choice - for reasons of time and budget."

He added, "As a value-drive proposition, Bargain Box has carved out a real niche for itself, and consumers appreciate it. Congratulations to the team for this hat-trick of wins."

Canstar’s research also showed that more than half (55%) of New Zealanders think food is more expensive here than in other countries, while 53% are choosing cheaper grocery items due to the cost of living.