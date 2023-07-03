At 17,680 nights, this July is a little longer than most - Women’s Refuge

Monday, 3 July, 2023 - 10:32

For Women’s Refuge, July has 17,680 days - the number of collective Safe Nights that will be required for the many women and children who are too - unsafe to stay at home this month.

Women’s Refuge is calling on the generosity of New Zealanders to help provide 17,680 Safe Nights for those experiencing family violence in July through purchasing a $20 Safe Night.

Dr Ang Jury ONZM, Chief Executive of Women’s Refuge, says in any given month hundreds of women need the help of Women’s Refuge in finding somewhere safe for them and their children to begin building lives free from violence and it is generosity of New Zealanders that helps us make this a reality.

"Unfortunately, we find ourselves in another year where family violence remains at epidemic levels. Last year we received 52,000 referrals for service, and so far, this year, we see no sign of any reduction and are in fact expecting more. While this number is utterly unacceptable, we are heartened that women continue to reach out to us for help."

"We are incredibly grateful to those who can purchase a Safe Night and give a woman and her children a chance to begin building a life that does not revolve around anxiety and fear. Without this support we could not provide the level of assistance these women and children deserve."

On average each whÄnau who comes to Women’s Refuge for help stays for 26 days, some for

much longer.

It is vital, Dr Jury notes to "remember that a Safe Night is just the beginning for our clients - a crucial start to a long process that involves numerous nights of with us and is so much more than just a safe place to sleep. When a woman and her children enter our service, we support them in whatever they need to begin their healing journey."

Dame Miranda Harcourt Miranda Harcourt, the face of the Safe Night initiative is encouraging New Zealanders to be generous this July.

"Many of us are in the fortunate position of looking forward to heading home at the end of the day to spend quality time with our loved ones. However, it is a fact that every night hundreds of women and children in Aotearoa are not as lucky. Home is not a happy place to say the least. I know that together we can make a difference to those women and children by providing the total number of Safe Nights needed in July, giving them a chance at a new life."

Women’s Refuge advocates help across a wide spectrum, ranging from help accessing healthcare and counselling, support with MSD and budgeting advice, obtaining a protection order and legal assistance, finding a place to live, helping to fund activities for tamariki and establishing relationships with schools and teachers, even meeting basic needs like food, clothing, and much more.