Monday, 3 July, 2023 - 10:52

Emergency preparedness support for lifestyle block owners available from Monday 3rd July Emergency Management Southland has launched a handy guide to help lifestyle block owners get through in an emergency.

Emergency Management Southland manager Simon Mapp said emergencies can happen at any time, and when you live on a lifestyle property you might have to deal with them on your own until outside help arrives. "We’ve put together a guide to support lifestyle block owners to get prepared before an emergency happens."

The Lifestyle Block Emergency Preparedness Handbook provides lifestyle block owners with practical advice on how to make their property more resilient to emergency events, and what to do in specific emergencies. Lifestyle blocks can experience unique barriers and challenges in an emergency due to the semi-rural and urban overlap. In some instances, the resources and services that lifestyle block owners rely on can become even more limited during emergencies. The handbook compiles evidence-based processes and suggestions to support lifestyle blocks to implement during emergency planning, response, and recovery efforts.

"We’ve included some templates to make this a really practical way for lifestyle block owners to complete an emergency plan, meeting the unique needs of their whÄnau and property."

"Now’s the time to create a detailed emergency plan to keep you, your whÄnau, and animals safe." Handbooks will be available free of charge from Monday 3rd July at council offices and libraries throughout Southland, or can be downloaded from the Emergency Management Southland website https://cdsouthland.nz/about-us/emergency-management-southland/.