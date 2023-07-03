Last chance for residents to have their say on NPDC’s $3 billion work programme

Monday, 3 July, 2023 - 11:02

Every three years, the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) ask residents to give us a hand on how we invest their rates over the next decade and there’s just 10 days to get your feedback in, via a short online survey. With global financial pressure at its worst in 50 years, we’ve been crunching the numbers on what we can deliver for our residents with our $3 billion budget and $4 billion in assets.

NPDC is seeking public feedback on five big issues that are important to the district as we work on our draft 10-year Plan. These are:

Wild Weather resilience.

Should NPDC play a bigger role in housing?

Keeping Taranaki’s economy pumping.

Keeping rates real.

What’s the game plan for the TÅ«parikino Active Community Hub?

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says war in Europe, Covid, global supply chain problems and inflation, climate change and economic uncertainty all played a part in shaping the discussion around the draft 10-Year Plan for 2024-34.

"Like other districts around Aotearoa, our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital is facing significant challenges. Cyclone Gabrielle was a game changer for our country and coupled with a recession, we know there’s little central government funding on the table and our future prosperity is in our own hands.

"We’re looking at the services we deliver, the key projects planned and how our rates are spent. It’s important that you tell us what you think to support Councillors in their decision making," said Mayor Neil Holdom.

The survey can be found at npdc.govt.nz/10-year-plan and public feedback closes 5pm, 12 July. Everyone who completes the survey goes into the draw to win one of five $300 shopping vouchers.