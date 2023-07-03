New Taupo Musuem exhibition explores Matariki - Council

Monday, 3 July, 2023 - 16:23

Heralding the start of the MÄori New Year, Matariki is a special time of celebration.

TaupÅ Museum’s NgÄ Mata o Te Marama exhibition shows the phases of the moon that are special to the TaupÅ District and for NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa.

The information (mÄtauranga) being shared in the exhibition has been generously passed down by the late Te Kanawa Pitiroi, a kaumatua of NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa and former kaumÄtua of TaupÅ Museum.

Museum displays officer Piata Winitana-Murray says TaupÅ Museum is privileged to share the mÄtauranga in this exhibition.

"We are very grateful for the generosity of Te Ara MÄtauranga Å TÅ«wharetoa for this opportunity," she says.

"This exhibition reflects on traditional indigenous knowledge, and the journey to reclaim this while understanding its relevance to our unique local landscape."

The exhibition will also include Matariki themed artwork made by local school children, and free matariki activities are being offered by the museum over the school holidays. For more information visit www.taupo.govt.nz/museum.

NgÄ Mata o Te Marama exhibtion is open now and will run to Sunday 13 August in the Main Gallery and Niven Room at TaupÅ Museum. Entry is free for locals and tamariki, otherwise $5 for adults, and $3 for seniors and students.