Unison celebrates local heroes and loved ones this Maori New Year

Tuesday, 4 July, 2023 - 09:07

Lines company, Unison is shining a light on ‘community stars’ this MÄori new year by calling for nominations from its Hawke’s Bay, TaupÅ and Rotorua communities.

"Who has made a difference in your world this year, and makes it better with their contributions to the community, support in times of need, or daily sparkle?

"It could be anyone - from a family member to a friend, neighbour or colleague.

"Now is your chance to take a moment to reflect on the year that has been, celebrate that special person in your life and show them how much their efforts mean to you," said Unison General Manager Commercial, Jason Larkin.

Community members can nominate deserving individuals by leaving a comment on Unison's Facebook or Instagram pinned post, and every comment enters the nominee into a prize draw to win one of three $150 vouchers.

This month, Aotearoa will celebrate Matariki, one of the signs that marks the beginning of the MÄori new year on Friday 14 July, but across the motu every iwi honours Matariki at a time when the constellation rises for them in their area. In Hawke’s Bay, Unison has been proud to support Matariki celebrations through the Ätea a Rangi Educational Trust (Ätea Trust), a charitable trust that offers educational programmes, cultural tours and events for schools on traditional MÄori and environmental principles.

During the Ätea Trust’s recent week-long MÄori new year celebrations (June 19 - 23 2023), Unison staff attended several events organised by the Trust, such as visiting the whare whetÅ« planetarium to learn more about signs of the MÄori new year and attending morning kÅrero by local waka navigators at dawn.

"Our partnership with the Ätea Trust highlights our shared commitment to celebrating MÄori culture and promoting education. We are thrilled to support the Trust in delivering their fantastic education programme to the young people of Hawke's Bay," Mr Larkin said.