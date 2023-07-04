Otago Community Trust boosts emergency ambulance and community projects with over $1.4M in grants

Tuesday, 4 July, 2023 - 09:56

The new Generation Four emergency ambulance, which will support frontline teams in Alexandra, has received a further funding boost from the latest round of grants from the Otago Community Trust.

The Order of St John South Island Region has been awarded a $51,541 grant to assist with the cost and fit-out of a new frontline ambulance for Alexandra. This is the project's second significant grant in recent months. In May, Central Lakes Trust confirmed a $100,980 grant towards the new ambulance.

Otago Community Trust chair, Andy Kilsby, said that given the Alexandra ambulance station covers a large geographical area, including the immediate Alexandra area, Cromwell, Wanaka, Roxburgh, and the wider Central Otago region, it is vitally important that we invest in emergency services.

The Alexandra station not only responds to emergency ambulance incidents but also supports a wide variety of large-scale events held in the district. St John has recognized the need to future-proof their operations in the region, and our trustees see this new frontline ambulance as an essential investment for the region's needs, said Kilsby.

The Trust is also pleased to award Dunedin Brass Inc a $25,000 grant, which will assist with the cost of hosting the 2023 New Zealand Brass Band Championships. The New Zealand Brass Band Championships is one of the world's longest-running brass band contests and is held annually over five days.

From Wednesday, 5 to Saturday, 8 July, the Dunedin Centre will resonate with the sound of brass and percussion as more than 1,000 musicians from around the country compete for the title of Champion Band across 4 grades and Champion Soloist. A Street March will be performed starting at 1.00 pm on Friday, 7 July, down Princes Street and through the Octagon.

Dunedin Brass Inc Committee Secretary, Cathy Bennett, said the local contest committee has worked hard to ensure a great event. Most of the events are free of charge, so we welcome the public to pop in to hear one soloist or stay for the whole day.

Other organisations benefiting from grants in June included the Middlemarch Swimming Club Soc Inc, who were awarded a $20,000 grant to assist with the cost of replacing the water filters and pipework at the Middlemarch community pool. Long Beach Amenities Society Inc were awarded a $9,000 grant to assist with the cost of reroofing the Long Beach community hall, and the Hāwea Playgroup Incorporated received a $5,000 grant to help with the upgrade and redesign of their playground.

Otago Festival of the Arts Trust, Otago Medical Research Foundation Inc, and regional sporting bodies across Otago also received their regular annual funding from the Otago Community Trust in June.

This year, across 30 regional sporting bodies, the Trust approved a total of $988,450. The funding supports regional sporting bodies introduce and / or maintain programmes which encourage participation and development of their sport in Otago.

In total, the Otago Community Trust approved just over $1.4 million to 50 organizations in June 2023.