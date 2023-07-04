Making a material difference: Enviro NZ releases its second annual sustainability report

Tuesday, 4 July, 2023 - 10:33

Enviro NZ is seeking to bring attention to the link between responsible resource use and addressing the challenges posed by a changing climate with the release of its second annual sustainability report, says its Chief Executive Chris Aughton.

"We are at a defining moment in New Zealand’s journey towards a low carbon circular economy," says Aughton.

"The way New Zealand deals with its waste and recycling is undergoing the biggest transformation in decades. The accelerating climate crisis gives greater urgency to this transition.

"As an industry leader, Enviro NZ is committed to keeping materials in circulation for as long as possible and helping people reduce their waste footprint."

In 2022, Enviro NZ recovered close to 158,000 tonnes of materials so it could have another life - resources like organics, glass, concrete, plastic, paper, cardboard, metals, e-waste and construction materials. Its food rescue partnership helped get the equivalent of 440,000 meals to people in need.

"We see waste as a resource that can keep giving," says Aughton. "Through our essential services and investment in resource recovery infrastructure, we are focusing our efforts on making it easier to reduce waste and recycle more."

Enviro NZ has four sustainability priorities that focus its business operations today and for the future: infrastructure development to support New Zealand’s transition to the circular economy, taking climate action through emissions reduction, supporting its customers in their sustainability journeys, and creating great places to work for its employees.

"Through knowledge sharing, applying innovative technology and practical solutions, we are committed to working in partnership for today and for future generations. Our 2022 Sustainability Report highlights the important work underway to minimise waste and accelerate circularity."

View the full report here.

Sustainability performance highlights

In 2022, Enviro NZ:

- Decreased its total greenhouse gas emissions by 19% and became a ToitÅ« carbonreduce certified organisation.

- Invested in regional resource recovery and recycling infrastructure. It opened a new $3.8 million materials recovery facility in Timaru and a new $2.5 million wood recovery facility in PÅkeno.

- Recovered approximately 158,000 tonnes of materials. Helped get the equivalent of 440,000 meals to people in need through its food rescue partnership.

- Generated more than 43,000 megawatt hours of renewable electricity from waste at Hampton Downs.

- Launched a commercial food scraps collection service in Auckland.

- Piloted a breakthrough artificial intelligence technology solution to make its busy Constellation Drive transfer station site safer for everyone who visits and works there.

- Expanded its in-house driver training academy with 26 new truck drivers successfully graduating in 2022.

- Extended its award-winning employee wellbeing and mental health programme called "I’ve Got Your Back".

"Looking forward, Enviro NZ will continue to focus its energy on providing essential services and resource recovery infrastructure to play an enabling role in New Zealand’s transition to a climate resilient, low emissions society," says Aughton.