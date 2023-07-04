New digital one-stop-shop to help visitors and locals discover Auckland - Tataki Auckland Unlimited

Tuesday, 4 July, 2023 - 11:18

The launch of a new online platform, Discover Auckland, is set to deliver a one-stop-shop for all visitor- related experiences and events across TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland.

Discover Auckland will improve the way locals and visitors discover the region and make it easier to plan a trip to TÄmaki Makaurau, ultimately attracting more visitors and supporting the region’s visitor economy.

The new destination platform is the latest initiative from TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited, the region’s economic and cultural agency. Featuring listings of things to see and do across Auckland - from food to fun adventures, from day trips to shopping excursions, from annual events to what’s new - Discover Auckland is a dependable resource for all Auckland travel and local destination inspiration and knowledge. Ultimately, it will help promote the TÄmaki Makaurau region, its sub-regions, communities, businesses and events, and further enhance the Auckland brand.

Shelley Watson, Director of Marketing and Communications at TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited says, "Globally, destination platforms now need to meet the high expectations of travellers in the digital age. With ever shortening attention spans, travellers tend to approach trip planning like a shopping experience, selecting elements of their holiday based on a few moments of online interaction."

"Up until now, the digital journey for Aucklanders and visitors looking to experience the region has been fragmented with no simple planning, booking or sharing path. The launch of Discover Auckland will directly address this gap in a way that also increases opportunities for visitor growth and increased spend per visit," says Shelley Watson.

Discover Auckland has been designed using consumer insights and global best practice to digitise and eventually commercialise the Auckland experience. Data from the site will enable TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited to tailor visitor attraction campaigns to specific audiences, enhancing the overall user experience. In the future, the platform will be used to help generate income and support the visitor economy.

Shelley Watson says, "Discover Auckland brings Auckland’s unique and award-winning place brand to life digitally. It is our online shop window, our front door to the world, showcasing everything locals and visitors alike need to know to enjoy their experience here. In 2020, TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland won the aucklandunlimited.com

prestigious ‘Place Brand of the Year’ at the global City Nation Place Awards. Successfully delivering Discover Auckland further builds on this and is a great achievement for TÄmaki Makaurau."

"As well as being something TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited is required to deliver in its Statement of Intent 2022 -2025, Discover Auckland will support our region to thrive and compete with other global cities for visitors, talent, students, investment and business. The new platform will specifically support the wide variety of businesses in the visitor economy such as tour operators, cultural organisations, accommodation providers, restaurants, retailers, events, performing arts and music. There will be spill over economic benefits to many other industries," says Shelley Watson.

Annie Dundas, Head of Visitor Economy at TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited says, "Discover Auckland will stimulate local demand, appeal to Aucklanders to explore their own region as well as attract visitors from Aotearoa and overseas. It will futureproof Auckland’s legacy and shape our visitor economy industry for many years to come."

"An added feature of the platform is the ability for users to interact with the site and generate a personalised visitor experience via a special section called ‘collections’. Anyone can curate a collection, essentially an itinerary or list of their favourite Auckland places and attractions - such as cafes, shops, walks, neighbourhoods and restaurants - which is then shareable and can be saved for future use. It’s a unique and innovative feature which we anticipate will have wide appeal," says Annie Dundas.

Explore the new Discover Auckland platform at: aucklandnz.com