Funding cuts could see 20 tonnes of food a day end up in landfill - AFRA

Tuesday, 4 July, 2023 - 13:19

In the midst of a cost of living crisis, 20 tonnes of food a day could end up in landfill instead of on people's plates if our next Government doesn't fund Food Rescue.

That's the message the Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance (AFRA) has for all political parties today with the launch of its Nourishing Aotearoa campaign calling for funding and policies that enable local, community-based food rescue organisations to make nutritious surplus food available to people who need it and prevent that food from needlessly becoming waste.

"Politicians can't ignore the fact that people are struggling with the cost of food right now," says AFRA Engagement and Partnerships Lead, Iain Lees-Galloway.

"Food Rescue is one important way that local communities look after each other and provide for each other. The Government helped fund that work during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the aftermath of the cyclones that battered the country earlier this year. But now they say it's time to pull back - right when the need for food is greater than ever," says Iain Lees-Galloway.

Food Rescue organisations call on all political parties to commit to secure funding for the sector and other policies that support food security in Aotearoa:

$12 million annually for four years dedicated to local food rescue organisations across the country

A community-led, Government-enabled food plan that ensures the economic, environmental and social sustainability of our food system

Mandatory reporting of food waste across the food value chain

By keeping good, edible food from needlessly going to landfill, New Zealand's Food Rescue organisations prevent over 20,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year. The combined environmental, social and economic benefits of Food Rescue deliver a Social Return on Investment of $4.50 for every $1 invested. Food Rescue is one of the most cost-effective ways the government can reduce carbon emissions and get food to people.

"The additional $6 million for foodbanks announced by the Deputy Prime Minister last week is an admission the Government underfunded the sector in the Budget. The uncertainty of ad-hoc funding makes it impossible to plan ahead. Food rescue organisations need certainty for the next few years and recognition that food rescue provides a valuable community service. Our communities value food rescue. We need our politicians to value it too.

"It's not acceptable that as many as 1 million people often go hungry in a country that can feed 40 million. Food Rescue organisations are doing their bit to stop that happening. All they ask is that our Government, no matter which parties lead it, works alongside them to do the same," says Iain Lees-Galloway.