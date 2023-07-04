Recovered Living NZ welcomes first-step funding to tackle eating disorders

Tuesday, 4 July, 2023 - 15:19

Recovered Living NZ (RLNZ), New Zealand’s first charitable Eating Disorder Treatment Centre in North Canterbury is delighted to announce that it has obtained a contract to fully cover residential eating disorder services under ACC Sensitive Claims.

The eating disorder must be covered as a mental injury under the sensitive claim and although ACC advised that they cannot guarantee an enquiry will result in a direct referral for funding, it is a start. If people have an eating disorder that is covered under a sensitive claim, and would like to request funding for RLNZ services, they can contact their ACC Recovery Team Member to start the process.

Kristie Amadio, Director of RLNZ is delighted with this first step to making eating disorder treatment more accessible for Kiwis. Kristie says, "this contract is a fantastic opportunity for those who need our service, and I strongly encourage those who are eligible, to apply. Once you have contacted ACC, please let us know by emailing admissions@rlnz.org so we can manage your position on our waiting list."

Recovered Living NZ is a residential treatment programme that opened its doors in May to meet the urgent need for specialised, full continuum eating disorder treatment in New Zealand. With an estimated 103,000 people in New Zealand struggling with an eating disorder, there is a significant shortage of services to support Kiwis in need, to reach full recovery.

Clients at Recovered Living receive three individual sessions of therapy per week, two to three group therapy sessions per day, twice weekly individual sessions with the dietitian, and are overseen by a psychiatrist and GP. The programme includes practical kitchen skills, meal preparation and planning, restaurant outings, and an individualized treatment plan for recovery.

Recovered Living is committed to teaching clients the tools and skills they require to live a full and recovered life. They have a full multi-disciplinary and passionate staffing team across a range of specialities, who work together to address the full range of eating disorders and related health issues.

Eating disorders affect people of all ages, genders, and ethnicities - they don’t discriminate. These conditions are not a choice and one in ten sufferers will die within ten years. They are hard to treat without expert care that focuses on tackling the psychological and behavioural elements of a person’s condition.

Kristie concludes, "it is my wish that one day all Eating Disorder Services in Aotearoa are fully covered by Government funding, and I feel encouraged that the ACC contract is the starting point in making this happen."

For more information about Recovered Living NZ visit www.recoveredlivingnz.com

We still need to raise further funds to ensure that our programme is accessible to all Kiwis in need. To support our services, donate at www.recoveredlivingnz.com/donate/.