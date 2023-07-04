PSA welcomes 365-day plan to support healthcare workers as a start to solve workforce issues

Tuesday, 4 July, 2023 - 15:57

The Public Service Association Te PÅ«kenga Tikanga Mahi (PSA) welcomes the plan to support current and future healthcare practitioners launched by Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora today.

"For healthcare services to look after people in our communities, we need to look after the people who make up our healthcare services," says PSA National Health Lead Sue McCullough.

"Ultimately, this plan is a good start that will make a difference for healthcare workers.

"More work is needed with unions to improve data we have about the workforce - particularly in the allied, scientific and technical occupation, and those working in the funded part of the sector. We need good workforce data so we can accurately assess gaps we need to fill."

The plan for 1 July 2023 - 1 July 2024 outlines actions to stabilise the workforce and begin the deeper changes our health system needs to be fit for care long-term.

"It’s no secret that the last few years have been incredibly challenging for health workers. Our people are burned out, exhausted, and desperately need to see change in their working conditions.

"This plan begins to address serious gaps in many roles across the system. But we need to see specific plans for addressing the shortage of workers, and challenging conditions experienced in all types of health work - including administrators," says McCullough.

"Until now, we’ve not had an approach to workforce planning, development and delivery that looks at the whole system. It’s good to see people directly employed by Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora, and those working in the funded and contracted sector delivering publicly funded healthcare in our communities included," she adds.

The PSA is heartened to see pay equity acknowledged as a key initiative to ‘get the basics right’ to support and retain our health workforce.

"Right now, tens of thousands of care and support and allied health workers are waiting for their pay to be corrected to just rates that acknowledge the skill and value of the work they do. Pay equity is a tangible step that must be taken as soon as possible to alleviate strain on the system by supporting workers at its heart," says McCullough.