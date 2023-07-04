Joint plan to address Anderson Road flooding - QLDC

Tuesday, 4 July, 2023 - 16:33

A new underground drainage system at the corner of Anderson and Aubrey Roads in WÄnaka is being installed to tackle localised flooding after heavy rain events.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Property and Infrastructure General Manager Tony Avery said Council and the developer of a new residential site on the south-east corner of the intersection have agreed to work together on the project.

"I know this will be a welcome relief for local residents. Development of this site has provided an excellent opportunity to solve the frustrating issue where poor drainage allows stormwater to collect on the opposite side of the road," he said.

Mr Avery said work had already started to install several new soakage devices within the boundary of Multiplied Investment Partners’ development.

"This will be the first part of a complete solution that will ultimately see Council install an overflow pipe from the intersection down to Kelly’s Flat along with additional work at the reserve to slow the flow of stormwater, helping it drain away naturally without affecting the playing surface."

"Whilst budget for this part of the project is allocated for the 2027-2028 financial year, the new soakage system will have an immediate positive impact when completed in a few months."

"I’d like to thank Multiplied Investment Partners for its co-operation on this project, and especially local residents who have been incredibly patient while we’ve worked towards a solution."