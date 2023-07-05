Tragic incident requires immediate investigation - Blue Hope Foundation

Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 - 15:00

Tragic incident requires immediate investigation.

Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation offers our deepest condolences to the family of a dedicated police worker who tragically passed away following a recent incident. There were no suspicious circumstances, and we extend our support to the family during this immensely challenging time.

While we respect the family's privacy, the Foundation believes it is crucial we raise concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding this death. It is disconcerting to note that under recent Official Information Act (OIA) disclosures, police confirmed suspected suicides are not investigated using health and safety investigation techniques.

This revelation further raises questions about the validity of the police's claims of prioritising worker health and safety.

Blue Hope managing director Allister Rose said there exists a moral and legal responsibility for comprehensive investigations into these tragic events, as mandated by health and safety legislation.

"It is deeply concerning police, despite stating their commitment to worker health and safety, do not employ the necessary investigation techniques to thoroughly examine incidents such as suspected suicides.

"Furthermore, the alarming rise of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among police workers in New Zealand adds to our growing apprehension. It is evident that the police are struggling to effectively address and manage the risks associated with PTSD in the workplace, which directly impacts the well-being and safety of their personnel."

Rose said it was also disheartening having to acknowledge police are currently facing two health and safety charges before the courts, raising significant doubts about the police's ability to inspire public confidence in their commitment to duty and accountability.

"We believe that the public's low confidence lies not with the dedicated individuals who serve in the police service but rather with the police bosses who fail to prioritise and address critical issues affecting their workforce."

In April 2023, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) highlighted the lack of adequate care for officers by senior police leaders, particularly in relation to health and safety matters. This report, which followed the occupation of Parliament, further underscores the urgent need for systemic changes and improvements to ensure the well-being of those who protect and serve our communities.

We urgently call upon the police to take immediate action, initiating thorough health and safety investigations into every incident involving the loss of a police worker's life. It is essential to honour the memory of those we have lost and to prevent future tragedies.

Although the police have made it clear that they will not collaborate with us on matters concerning the wellness and health and safety of our frontline, we will continue to offer our expert insights. We believe that a healthy police service benefits the whole community.