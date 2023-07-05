Whangarei is looking ahead to make sure our roads will be fit for purpose - Council

Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 - 16:15

Last week Whangarei District Council voted to commit the first 2.5% of the District’s 7.9% rates increase (approx. $2m) to restoration and resilience work on WhangÄrei’s roading network, in addition to the standard annual roading budget. This is to focus works on reinstating and upgrading rural road drainage and pavements.

"Councillor Simon Reid (Chair of Infrastructure) strongly advocated for additional funding to be put towards roading in December 2022," said WhangÄrei Mayor Vince Cocurullo. "The decision to commit 2.5% to roading was unanimously agreed by Councilors last week with a view to bringing the WhangÄrei District roading network back up to scratch.

"The immediate roading needs in our District are extreme," said Mayor Cocurullo. "We need Central Government to also come to the party to fix some of the damaged roads within our District. We’re doing what we can with what we have, but it’s just not enough. While this extra money will make a difference, we need to see more funding come through from our Government to recover from the extreme weather events of the past year.

"We’re not trying to get back to what we had before the storms, our roading needs to be better than before - we need more resilient infrastructure to stop us ending right back in this position again."

Mayor Cocurullo states there are three things that need to be in place before our roading construction work can happen.

"Firstly, we need to have the funds available, which our Council is doing additionally through the rates and requesting help from Central Government. Secondly the resources, as we need to have enough contractors willing to do the work. Lastly, the one thing that we cannot control is the weather, and we need to have good long periods of dry weather so that the contractors can get the job done.

"We’ve all noticed roads around our rural district that are down to one lane, we’ve all noticed the condition of the roads and we’ve all noticed how hard it has been for the contractors to be able to work or complete work when it is still raining."

At the time of writing, there were still two roads completely closed and 23 roads down to one lane traffic within the WhangÄrei District.

"The bottom line is - our people in our District are doing everything they can to help themselves. Now we need Central Government to step in with more funding to fix our roads."