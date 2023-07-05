Celebrating a uniquely Tainui Waka Narrative - Ira

Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 - 16:50

Celebrating a uniquely Tainui Waka Matariki narrative through community created tukutuku installation.

Ira, a MÄori creative studio is helping to revitalise regional stories of Matariki through their whakapapa to Tainui Waka and partnership with The Base Shopping Centre.

Representatives of the Ira Team (Storm Smith, Sarai Morris, Johnson McKay) and The Base (Stacey Kitchen) at the opening ceremony of the installation.

Rangi Matamua and other knowledge experts have connected Aotearoa to the rich blend of science, culture and tikanga in the observance of Matariki as a national holiday.

"I understand that there are tribal variations and differences, and that’s awesome. It’s meant to be different because we’re different. I really support the coming through of traditional regional variations." - Rangi MÄtÄmua (Ngai TÅ«hoe)

Matariki at Te Awa The Base

The Base, owned by Tainui Group Holdings and Kiwi Property partnered with Ira, a MÄori creative agency to weave another rich layer into the kÅrero, through a tukutuku inspired artwork that captures the relationship of Matariki to Tainui Waka. The public are invited to weave their creative touch into the artwork in the centre at Te Awa The Base as part of the centres Matariki celebrations.

The Artwork

The artwork entitled "Ko Matariki te Kairuuri" was created by the creatives at Ira in partnership with Manawa Tapu (Te Aupouri, Te Rarawa). The creative team worked with Tainui Waikato on embedding Tainui Waka kÅrero tuku iho (cultural knowledge) in the art. In this narrative, Matariki is the child of Tama-nui-i-te-rÄ, the sun and Te Raro, another name for PapatÅ«Änuku. Matariki is the "kairuuri", the surveyor of the skies and guides the sun along its journey towards Hine Takurua (the winter solstice) to Hine Raumati (the summer solstice). She is in balance with her husband, Atutahi, who clears the way and ensures there are no impediments to her path. Her six children represent connections to the environment.

The artwork features seven prominent mountains of the Tainui Waka region which represents the mana motuhake (self determination) of the many hapÅ« and iwi. The seven stars of Matariki are mirrored in the heavens. Flowing through the centre of the piece is the Waikato river, a symbol of the lifeblood and cultural identity of Tainui Waka.

The artwork is printed onto seven tukutuku panels. Participants are invited to participate by weaving traditional compositions to help complete the art and finish the telling of the story.

" The artwork facilitates connection - with our environment, to one another, to culture. People add their own story to the art - for without people, there would be no story told." Sarai Morris, Cultural Strategist at Ira (NgÄti Mahuta, NgÄti MÄhanga, NgÄti Hine ki Waikato)

The installation is located at the main entrance to Te Awa at The Base from 4-16th July 2023. Visitors to the centre are invited to participate from 10am-4pm daily.

"Matariki is an important celebration at The Base. Celebrating the rise of Matariki through creating an in-centre experience to bring customers together, connect over kÅrero and mahi aa-ringa, and educate on one of Tainui Waka’s Matariki narratives." Stacey Kitchen, Marketing Manager at The Base (NgÄti KurÄ«, Te Rarawa)