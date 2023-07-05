Groundwater issues continue to impact burials at Taruheru - Gisborne District Council

Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 - 17:06

The highest groundwater TairÄwhiti has seen in almost half a century has meant the city’s main cemetery is closed again for burials.

Michele Frey, Council’s Director of Liveable Communities says burials at Taruheru Cemetery could continue to be significantly impacted over winter if there’s further heavy rainfall.

"While this week’s dry weather has been good news and much of the surface flooding has now receded, the very high groundwater levels remain an issue."

Ms Frey says groundwater levels have dropped to a depth of 600mm in some areas of the Nelson Road cemetery over the past week.

Taruheru Cemetery has had disruptions to burials for almost five months because of historically high groundwater levels following a year’s worth of rain in TairÄwhiti over just six months.

After Cyclone Gabrielle groundwater in the Te Hapara Sands Aquifer (across Gisborne) has never been recorded as high as it was since Council records began in the 1980s.

Ms Frey says levels did reduce to a satisfactory level for approximately four weeks.

However, recent rain has lifted the level up again.

"It’s a terribly sad situation because it is affecting our community and whÄnau during such a sensitive part of life - when they’ve lost a loved one."

Ms Frey says Taruheru Cemetery has been open to visitors but closed for burials intermittently since before Cyclone Gabrielle.

"We are very aware that families have been unable to have the burial they want for their loved one.

"Some families have chosen to wait for burial when the groundwater level drops and have been supported by Evans Funeral Services."

Ms Frey says it’s important for our community to know that burials could continue to be significantly disrupted over winter.

"It will have to be on a case-by-case scenario because we cannot predict the weather and any rain will raise groundwater again.

"While a burial suspension has been in place since the recent rain, we are able to accommodate ash interments."

"Council is also considering long-term options to future proof this very important service.

"Burials were closed for two months in 2012 when groundwater levels at Taruheru Cemetery rose to almost record levels, the height they’re currently at, unfortunately at the time it was considered a ‘one-off event’."

Council Environmental Monitoring team leader Peter Hancock says it’s two steps forward, two steps back at the moment with the rain affecting groundwater levels.

"We’re also seeing problems with private groundwater bores where these abnormally high levels are forcing aquifer groundwater up and out of boreheads and above-ground pipeworks.

"We encourage private landowners to ensure their pipeworks are sealed and taps turned off to prevent this leakage."

For burials to take place at Taruheru Cemetery there needs to be no groundwater to these measurements:

Single depth burial 1200mm required

Double depth 1500mm

Ash interment 400mm required

These two pictures show how high the groundwater was last week at Taruheru Cemetery.