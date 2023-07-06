MTFJ youth turns passion for the outdoors into a career - Hurunui District Council

Thursday, 6 July, 2023 - 12:23

Beth Hicks’s (20) passion for the outdoors has set a record in Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) placements.

Hurunui District Council MTFJ Business Connector Chris King said Beth’s application for the MTFJ programme strongly flagged an interest in obtaining on-farm experience.

Two days after her preliminary interview at the start of this month, Beth accepted a placement with Medbury Farm in Hawarden.

"She didn't need to join the working group," King said. "A staff vacancy meant they needed an extra pair of hands on their dairy farm immediately."

With strong roots in the Hurunui, Beth is relishing the challenges of on-farm life and is quickly picking up new skills, while still being able to stay working in the district close to family.

"The guys support me to push myself into learning new things and I really appreciate them. I feel it at the end of the day - in a good way."

That sense of accomplishment has seen Beth learn to drive a tractor, break fence, and do milking.

The best thing about on-farm life, she said, was the views. "I feel really blessed looking out in the mornings on a frosty day."

Brenda and Dave Hislop of Medbury Farm said bringing on an MTFJ young person reflected their personal belief that, with the right support, young people could achieve whatever they set their minds on. "Our job is to create the passion and the drive - attitude is everything."

Hurunui District Council Mayor Marie Black said the MTFJ programme’s ability to connect a young person to an opportunity that could expand their skill set and experience was the programme’s greatest strength. "It’s wonderful to hear about a local young person who can stay and work in our district in a field that they love. This is what makes the MTFJ programme so close to my heart."

With no prior on-farm experience, Beth is excited to see where the transferable skills she is gaining every day will take her. Once thing she is sure of - her future will keep her connected to the outdoors and animals.

MTFJ is a nation-wide network of New Zealand’s mayors that helps young people into employment and training opportunities with funding from the Ministry of Social Development.